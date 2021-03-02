STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former England player Michael Vaughan takes a dig at the pitch ahead of fourth Test

Vaughan has been quite vocal in his criticism of the pitches used in the series.

Published: 02nd March 2021

Taking to Instagram, Vaughan shared a picture of him standing in dugup soil with a bat in his hands.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Tuesday, once again, took a dig at the wickets that have been prepared in the ongoing Test series between India and England.

Vaughan has been quite vocal in his criticism of the pitches used in the series and went a step further and asked for the ICC to look into the wickets prepared after the third game ended in two days.

Taking to Instagram, Vaughan on Tuesday shared a picture of him standing in dugup soil with a bat in his hands. "Preparations going well for the 4th Test !! #OnOn #INDvENG," he wrote in the caption.

Riding on brilliant spells of spin bowling from Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, India had registered a comprehensive 10-wicket win over England in the pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium last week to go 2-1 up in the four-match series.

In the match, both India and England batsmen failed to shine. But critics have looked to blame the pitch for the failure of the batsmen. Commenting on the pitch during the match, Vaughan had tweeted: "Let's be honest this is not a 5 day Test pitch !! #INDvENG."

However, after the match, Rohit Sharma had clarified that he did not think the pitch had any demons. Even India skipper Virat Kohli was vocal about the dreadful batting display from the two teams.

If India manage to win or draw the final Test against England, then the side will qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) and they will take on New Zealand in the summit clash. The fourth Test will begin on Thursday.

