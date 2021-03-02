STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin is constantly reinventing himself: VVS Laxman

Aswin, 34, also became the second fastest bowler to reach the land-mark after Sri Lanka spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan.

Published: 02nd March 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ravichandran Ashwin is a thinking cricketer, who is constantly reinventing himself, said former India batsman VVS Laxman, insisting that preparation is key to the veteran off-spinner's success.

Ashwin recently became the fourth Indian bowler to take 400 Test wickets, when he achieved the feat by dismissing Jofra Archer in the pink ball Test at Ahmedabad, which the hosts won by 10 wickets under two days.

Aswin, 34, also became the second fastest bowler to reach the land-mark after Sri Lanka spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan.

"I think he's (Ashwin) a very intelligent person. When you're playing at the highest level, then it's not only about your skill, it's about your preparation, your planning and execution is so critical.

"So, he works out what are the weaknesses of the batsman. He plans those dismissals and that's why I think he is reinventing himself," Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests, said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

To prove his point, Laxman cited the example of Steve Smith's trouble against Ashwin during India's recent tour Down Under.

"We saw recently in the Australia series how he (Ashwin) troubled someone as great as Steve Smith and that's another thing that makes Ashwin or any champion player special, that he wants to be the best and compete against the best," he said.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra too lavished praise on Ashwin, saying he is one of the biggest match winners the country has ever produced.

"78 Test matches for 400 Test wickets. Let the naysayers be! He's been absolute phenomenal with the craft that he has displayed over a period of time and as he's growing as a bowler, he's picking a lot of wickets. So, that question mark is also getting answered quite nicely," said Chopra.

"I feel that he's an absolute rockstar. He's one of the biggest match winners that India has ever produced, of course Anil Kumble will still remain at No.1," added 43-year-old, who has played 10 Tests for the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravichandran Ashwin VVS Laxman
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp