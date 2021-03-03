STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wasn't expecting to be picked up in IPL auction, says Moises Henriques

Henriques was picked up by Punjab Kings in the mini-auction held on February 18 and he was bought by the franchise for Rs 4.2 crore.

Published: 03rd March 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

TEAM: PK | PLAYER NAME: Moises Henriques | ROLE: ALL‐ROUNDER | BASE PRICE: Rs 1 Crore | PAID PRICE: Rs 4.2 Crore

Australian player Moises Henriques (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques has said that he did not expect to be picked up by any franchise in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) players' mini-auction.

The all-rounder would now be sharing the dressing room with the likes of fellow Australians Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.

"I was not expecting to get picked up at all. It wasn't until I woke up to go to the bathroom that I noticed I saw a couple of messages saying congrats on the pick-up and I thought, 'That's nice,' and tried to go back to sleep as soon as possible," cricket.com.au quoted Henriques as saying.

"I just assumed I would have been picked up at base price. Then it wasn't until I woke up properly in the morning that I realised how much I went for," he added.

Henriques has played 57 matches in the IPL so far and he first played the tournament way back in 2009. The all-rounder has now said that is hopeful of making into Australia's T20 squad if he has a good showing in the IPL.

"There's no secret I was gutted when you fight your way into the international white-ball teams and then you get selected to go to South Africa and that tour doesn't go ahead, and you don't get your opportunity to defend your spot in that (T20) team when it goes to new Zealand," Henriques said.

"By not playing, someone else gets that opportunity - and deservedly so. But the IPL is more T20 cricket, more white-ball cricket for me to play and learn from. If I do get that opportunity (for Australia) in the future, then I'd be ready to go," he added.

