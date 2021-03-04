STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ben Stokes was swearing at me, Virat bhai handled that well: Mohammad Siraj

Kohli was seen having an animated discussion with Stokes after the all-rounder allegedly swore at Siraj.

Published: 04th March 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

On-field umpire Nitin Menon intervenes as Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England all-rounder engage in an argument. (Photo | PTI)

On-field umpire Nitin Menon intervenes as Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England all-rounder engage in an argument. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: India pacer Mohammad Siraj on Thursday said England all-rounder Ben Stokes swore at him on the opening day of the fourth and final Test here, an incident "handled well" by skipper Virat Kohli during an on-field showdown with the visiting player.

Kohli was seen having an animated discussion with Stokes after the all-rounder allegedly swore at Siraj.

Umpire Nitin Menon had to intervene for play to resume after England were reeling at 32 for three.

"He was swearing at me, so Virat bhai intervened and handled that well. These things happen at ground," Siraj said at the post-match press conference.

Stokes, on his part, played down the incident.

"Pretty animated was that (the conversation)?...look at it from a different way, you know, two-three guys who care about what they are doing, care about representing and played against each other and you know, why would they not be competitive?" he asked.

"So we are not going to back down to anyone...for me that is what it was competitive guys trying to get over each other," he added.

England were eventually bowled out for 205 with India 24 for one at stumps in response.

Playing his second game of the series, Siraj picked up two wickets in England's innings.

Siraj was also at the centre of the controversy during the Test series in Australia where he was racially abused by a section of the crowd.

Cricket Australia had apologised for that incident and even evicted some spectators from the ground during the Sydney Test.

Siraj and Kohli are also teammates in the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Siraj Ben Stokes India vs England
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp