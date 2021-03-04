STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ind vs Eng: These are the hardest conditions I've faced as a batsman, says Ben Stokes

On Thursday, England was all out for 205 runs in the first innings of the final Test, which is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Published: 04th March 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

England batsman Ben Stokes celebrates his half century during first day s play. (Photo | PTI)

England batsman Ben Stokes celebrates his half century during first day s play. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: As the England batters continue to struggle to find form in their ongoing series, England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Thursday said that these are the "hardest conditions" he has faced as a batsman.

Except for the first innings of the first Test, England's batting in the ongoing four-match Test series has been dismal. The Joe Root-led side has utterly failed to put up a competitive total on the board, especially in the third Test, which saw them getting beaten within two days.

On Thursday, England was all out for 205 runs in the first innings of the final Test, which is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"I have played like 70 odd games now, these are the hardest conditions that I have faced as a batsman. Obviously, I have played all around the world. I think it is a case of finding it in your own way, it's not about like you go and say 'this is what we need to do better as a group'. It is about how we can go about it as individuals and when we come back here next time, (it will be about) how we progressed as individuals because everyone plays in a different way," Stokes said during the virtual press conference after the end of the day's play.

Compared to England's score of 112 and 81 in the first and second innings respectively of the third Test, 205 runs seems like a much better start for the visitors. Owing to both teams' batsmen failing to score big runs and the match ending in two days, the previous Test had also triggered a pitch debate.

Stokes, reflecting on this wicket, said it is a "much better" pitch than it was in the previous game.

"This morning and this afternoon, it was more about the bounce that was an issue rather than the turning in. But later in the day, the bowl started to spin a little bit more. Overall, it is a much better wicket than it was in the last game played here," the all-rounder, who was the highest run-getter for the England side -- with a score of 55 -- said.

When asked whether it was good Indian bowling or poor England batting, Stokes said: "I think it is probably a bit of both." At stumps, India's score read 24/1 with Rohit (8*) and Pujara (15*) at the crease -- trailing the visitors by 181 runs in the first innings. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England Ben Stokes India vs England
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp