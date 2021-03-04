STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England: Visitors throw away wicket advantage, bowled out for 205 on day one

India got off to a sedate start with opener Shubman Gill's defence being shattered by James Anderson in the third ball of the innings. However, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara held fort

Published: 04th March 2021 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Siraj, who replaced Bumarh, did his part in England's below-par total by setting up the dismissals of Root and Jonny Bairstow

Siraj, who replaced Bumarh, did his part in England's below-par total by setting up the dismissals of Root and Jonny Bairstow (Photo | EPS)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight wickets to spin and England all out for 205. Many times, a scorecard does not reflect the true story of the day.

That was the case on the first day of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. Despite all the noise surrounding the pitch and it possibly being a rank turner, it didn't behave as one expected it to. Drafting in a second spinner in Dom Bess and an extra batsman in Dan Lawrence, Joe Root & Co. thought they had read the pitch correctly.

However, twice in two games the visiting team did not make use of winning the toss and batting first. It was once again a lack of application that has put England in trouble. With India trailing by just 181 runs at the end of the day's play with nine wickets in hand, defending a below-par total with just three specialist bowlers might not work in the visitors' favour.

Unlike the last two Tests, the pitch had something in it for the pacers. It moved both ways, had good carry apart from offering some turn. The way England's openers Zak Crawley (9) and Dom Sibley (2) said a thing or two about how the batsmen were spooked by fear of the turning ball. It was similar to their dismissals in the pink-ball Test.

What the pitch did was favour the batsmen who were willing to bide their time in the middle. But England, who do not have a single batsman who averages more than 40 apart from their skipper, fluffed their lines. It was a missed opportunity.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes was swearing at me, Virat bhai handled that well: Mohammad Siraj

"It was a batting wicket. It was coming onto the bat nicely, so we planned to bowl patiently and keep bowling at the same spot. Virat Bhai told me that we have only two fast bowlers so we will keep rotating, and we will be well-rested," said Mohammed Siraj, who ended the day with two for 45.

Apart from the self-inflicted damage, it was Siraj — he replaced Jasprit Bumarh — who did his part in England's below-par total by setting up the dismissals of Root and Jonny Bairstow accurately. Using both inswingers and outswingers by varying the pace and length, he trapped the England skipper for five to leave them reeling at 30 for three in the 13th over. For the first time since the first Test, England crossed 200 thanks to the rescuing act by Ben Stokes and Lawrence.

Coming down the track against spinners and hitting a couple of sixes did yield runs for the all-rounder who made 55 off 121 balls. He also stitched a 43-run partnership with Ollie Pope. However, there was something lacking in their plans. Just when Stokes looked solid, off-spinner Washington Sundar dismissed him leg before with a ball that went straight through.

On the other hand, Lawrence — who replaced Stuart Broad in the XI — counter-attacked the Indian bowlers for a brisk 46. However, he also undid fine innings with a moment of madness, stepping out to a turning ball off Axar Patel only to be stumped by Rishabh Pant.

"Since the time of Ranji Trophy, we learnt one thing that we have to bowl good areas. It's all about being patient. Virat Bhai just told me to bowl one area and try build the pressure. Ishant Bhai also said that don't try too many things because when you build pressure, then automatically you get wickets," added Siraj.

India got off to a sedate start with opener Shubman Gill's defence being shattered by James Anderson in the third ball of the innings. However, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara held fort to remain unbeaten on 8 and 15 respectively. On Friday, Kohli & Co need to bat well to not fritter away the advantage with pitch starting to show signs of turn.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England Ben Stokes Virat Kohli India vs England Day 1
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp