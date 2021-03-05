STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England fourth Test: Rishabh Pant soldiers on to take hosts to 153/6 at tea

India are still 52 runs behind England's first innings score of 205 after the visitors managed to make inroads every time when a partnership seemed to be on the horizon.

Published: 05th March 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant plays a shot during second day of the fourth Test match of the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rishabh Pant plays a shot during second day of the fourth Test match of the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Rishabh Pant mixed caution with aggression during his unbeaten knock of 36 but India huffed and puffed their way to 153 for 6 at tea on the second day of the fourth and final Test against England here on Friday.

India are still 52 runs behind England's first innings score of 205 after the visitors managed to make inroads every time when a partnership seemed to be on the horizon.

On a day when Rohit Sharma (49 off 144 balls) traded his natural attacking instincts for a more conservative approach, England's new ball pair of James Anderson (17-11-19-2) and Ben Stokes (17-6-33-2) gave it their all on a track which is conducive for slow bowlers.

Jack Leach (15-3-43-2), an honest trier, also did his bit with utmost sincerity, by keeping England in the game on a track where batting became a bit more difficult than the first day.

Pant did hit Joe Root for a maximum but understanding the match situation defended well when the pitch showed its nasty side with deliveries flying off the rough.

However, one person, who would rue missing out on a big score would certainly be Rohit, who did all the hard work before a terrific in-cutter from Stokes found him leg before.

The senior opener hit seven fours but cut down on all risky shots, playing Anderson's testing spells well enough.

The over when Stokes removed Rohit, he bowled five dot balls, building the pressure.

Earlier, in the first session, Cheteshwar Pujara (17 off 66 balls) and Kohli's (0 off 8 balls) dismissals brought England back in the game during the second half of the first session.

Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 45 balls) hit a flurry of boundaries to get the scoreboard moving but James Anderson had him caught at second slip with a beautiful delivery that held its line at the stroke of lunch in a session.

The approach taken by Rohit and Pujara during their 40-run stand of 24 overs in the morning session, wasn't a bad one.

They saw off Anderson's morning spell with Stokes bending his back at the other end.

The flashy shots were cut out and with all the time at their disposal, they were ready to grind the bowlers out and dispatch those occasional bad balls to the boundary.

Stokes' one such full toss or a tossed up one from Leach was given some rough treatment by Rohit, who otherwise produced a dead defensive bat on multiple occasions.

It was only towards the fag end of the session that he played an aerial shot, slog-sweeping Dom Bess between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a boundary.

Pujara also did the hard work but would now be frustrated with Leach making him his bunny.

He prodded forward hiding his bat behind the pads to a straighter one from Leach and Nitin Menon made a good decision factoring in the deliberate padding to a ball that was hitting off-middle.

The sparse Motera crowd, anticipating a 'Friday matinee show' from the megastar Indian captain was left high and dry when Stokes produced an effort ball with extra bounce outside the off-stump corridor which Kohli edged to Ben Foakes behind the stumps.

In all, England dominated the first two sessions of the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England India vs England Series India Vs England Fourth Test India vs England Test series Rishabh Pant
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp