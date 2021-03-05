STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

MS Dhoni in attendance, Chennai Super Kings to have first training session on March 9

But it is only by March 18 that we expect the entire squad to be in place depending on availability,” Kasi Viswanathan, CSK’s chief executive officer said.

Published: 05th March 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the dates of the IPL are yet to be finalised, Chennai Super Kings have set the ball rolling. A small group of Indian players led by MS Dhoni has begun quarantining at a hotel in Chennai as they plan to start their practice session from March 9. Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu, who arrived in the city on Wednesday, have been joined by uncapped Indian players Ruturaj Gaikwad, N Jagadeesan, Sai Kishore and Hari Nishaanth apart from net bowlers.

The six players are serving a five-day quarantine period and will undergo a couple of Covid-19 tests before being allowed to train at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which will be out of bounds for public. “Since Dhoni is out of match practice, he wanted to start the preparations early and few others have also joined in. Some are arriving next week. But it is only by March 18 that we expect the entire squad to be in place depending on availability,” Kasi Viswanathan, CSK’s chief executive officer said.

Even last season, when the tournament was postponed, Chennai were the first to start preparations. But it proved costly as there were a couple of Covid-19 positives in the camp. It subsequently spread to a dozen who boarded the flight to the UAE as CSK’s campaign started on the wrong foot. In fact, it was a blow from which Chennai never recovered as they failed to make it to the play-offs for the first time in their history. “We will have a test every fifth day.

Once the quarantine period ends, we will have our first training session on March 9 which will be overseen by bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji,” Viswanathan said.  Head coach Stephen Fleming and the rest of the support staff are expected to land in Chennai on March 18. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has resumed training at the NCA in Bengaluru will join the team only by April first week after clearning the necessary fitness tests.

Meanwhile, with regards to net bowlers, CSK have decided to widen their boundaries. For this season, apart from local boy M Silambarasan, CSK used their scouts to pick a few of the talents that performed well at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s and Vijay Hazare Trophy. “We wanted to try few players for the future and whoever impressed our scouts have been called up as net bowlers because they will be required throughout the season,” Viswanathan added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp