New Zealand pacer Tim Southee reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Tim Southee has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against Australia.

Tim Southee (L) appeals for the wicket of Aaron Finch, right, during the third T20 between Australia and New Zealand at Wellington Regional Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WELLINGTON: New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against Australia in Wellington.

Southee was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Southee, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the first over of the match on Wednesday, when Southee shouted at the umpire in a disrespectful manner after a leg-before review taken against Australia opener Aaron Finch was declared an umpire's call and given not out.

Southee admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing

On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Wayne Knights, third umpire Shaun Haig and fourth official Chris Brown levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Riding on skipper Aaron Finch, Maxwell and Ashton Agar's performances, Australia bounced back in the series with a comfortable win over New Zealand.

New Zealand was 109/3 at one stage, but Agar wreaked havoc and picked six wickets to bundle out the hosts for 144. Agar turned the game in Australia's favour with three wickets in the 13th over.

