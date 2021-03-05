STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rishabh Pant will be an all-time great: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Rishabh Pant displayed tremendous game sense to first bide his time before taking a worn out attack to the cleaners.

Rishabh Pant celebrates his century during the second day of the fouth Test match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rishabh Pant celebrates his century during the second day of the fouth Test match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday predicted that Rishabh Pant will be an all-time great across formats in years to come after the young wicket-keeper batsman smashed a potentially match-winning hundred in the fourth and final Test against England.

Pant struck 101 off 118 balls for his third Test hundred, helping India take a sizeable first innings lead after the hosts looked in trouble at 146 for six in response to England's 205.

"How good is he? Unbelievable..what a knock under pressure...not the first time and won't be the last time..will be an all time great in all formats in the years to come. Keep batting in this aggressive manner. Thats why will be match winner and special," wrote Ganguly on Twitter.

Pant, who not so long ago lost his place in the playing eleven in all three formats, has made a stellar comeback which began with the Test series in Australia where his knocks formed the cornerstone of India's historic triumph.

He is also back in India's white-ball squad on the back of strong performances Down Under and in the ongoing series against England.

On Friday, he came in when India's batsmen had been choked for runs on a difficult track.

The 23-year-old displayed tremendous game sense to first bide his time before taking a worn out attack to the cleaners.

He completed his hundred with an audacious six off Dom Bess, reminiscent of the fearless approach that was once the hallmark of Virender Sehwag's batting.

