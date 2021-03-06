Govt decision to hold political events at Greenfield Stadium draws flak

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to hold political rallies and events in view of assembly elections at Sports Hub aka Greenfield International Stadium at Kariavattom in Thiruvananthapuram has drawn flak. The stadium is the only one venue in the state for hosting international cricket matches.Sports lovers cried foul over the decision and the youths in the capital have already expressed their strong dissent on social media.

Earlier, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) had withdrawn the agreement with Kariavattom Sports Facilities Ltd (KSFL), which is the operator of the stadium, after the latter agreed to conduct Indian Army’s recruitment rally in the stadium. An India- South Africa women’s ODI series scheduled for this month was cancelled due to the issue. Recently, the district administration reportedly gave nod for allowing political parties to hold events which would destroy the future prospects of the stadium which received rave reviews from international cricketers and sports personalities.

“A week ago, we cancelled the agreement to maintain the stadium for one year. This is a world class stadium for cricket. Hence we took over it. Now, the situation of the stadium is pathetic. One could see that the ground is destroyed. The operator only wants money by renting it out for events and rallies. Now, the chances of hosting the T 20 World Cup and IPL in the stadium have gone for a toss. So the state government should intervene in the matter so as to resume cricket in the stadium,” said Sreejith V Nair, KCA secretary. When the issue triggered a row, Minister Kadakampally Surendran had even flayed the move by the stadium operator on his Facebook page. However nothing happened.

According to Shelly Raveendran, convener, Trivandrum Development Front (TDF), youths are not against conducting Army recruitment rally but holding political events in the stadium is unjustifiable. “We doubt that it is a deliberate attempt by someone to shift international cricket from Thiruvananthapuram. We all know that eminent cricket personalities had praised the stadium due to professional management. Now, everything is lost and we don’t know who is the culprit behind destroying the beautiful stadium”, he said. The sports hub has a seating capacity of 50,000. It has 31 corporate boxes and world class lounge areas and food courts. The stadium is given for lease to KSFL by Kerala University.

The Greenfield Stadium became India’s 50th international cricket venue on November 7, 2017, when it hosted a T20I against New Zealand. On November 1, 2018, the venue hosted its first ODI. The ground is designed such that it can be used for international cricket and football. The playing arena in the stadium has been constructed in line with FIFA regulations and International Cricket Council norms.

On May 27, 2016, the KCA signed an agreement with KSFL to take Greenfield Stadium on lease until November 18, 2027. According to the agreement, the KCA was to use the stadium for 180 days a year (from October 1 to January 31 and from April 1 to May 30). The KCA was responsible for the maintenance of the playing area inside the stadium. The KCA had agreed to pay a fixed amount as fees and share revenue with KSFL when international matches are held at the stadium.

Meanwhile, Navjyot Khosa, district collector, said the standoff between KCA and KSFL was not brought to her attention. “I am aware about the army recruitment rally. But I am not aware of the decision to hold political events in the stadium. This is a stadium for cricket and I will verify this and will ensure that international cricket will come to the stadium,” the collector told TNIE.