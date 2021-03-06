TN Police lose to SRM IST

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SRM IST defeated Tamil Nadu Police 25-18, 26-24,17-20 in the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre- ‘A’ division volleyball championship of the Chennai District Volleyball Association held at Egmore on Friday.

TN youth table tennis team

G Varun will represent Tamil Nadu in both the junior and youth categories in the 82nd junior and youth national table tennis championship to be held at Indore from March 8 to16. Boys: Junior: G Varun, S Preyesh, Saran Raj, P Raghuram. Youth: G Varun, Piyush Sagar, S Karthikeyan, S Tharun. Girls: Junior: S Sharmitha, S Hrithika, Nalene Amrutha, K Lakshitha. Youth: S Hrithika, DK Vedalakshmi, R Santhana Ishwarya, Gladiyn Flora. Coaches: S Raman, Kannabiran and S Mohan.

Dinesh shines

Dinesh Kumar’s 50 came in handy for All Stars CC to beat RKS CC by one wicket in a senior division match of the Chengalpattu District CA league.

Brief scores: RKS CC 164/9 in 30 ovs (Kothandapani 44, Prabhu V 43, Iyyanar Ramesh 3/42) lost to All Stars CC 165/9 in 29.3 ovs (Dinesh Kumar 50, Prabhu V 3/33). Medavakkam CC 234/7 in 30 ovs (Kavichindan 60 n.o, Raina Ram 52, P Marimuthu 35, Jayasuriya 32) lost to Sumangali CC 235/5 in 29.3 ovs (Umesh G 63, Joseph Stephen Raj 51, Sathish R 38, Ezhumalai 35).