Back on field after 364 days, India women suffer big defeat to South Africa

Srinidhi PR

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian women’s team cannot entirely blame themselves for the eight-wicket defeat

to South Africa on Sunday. There was no question about their skillset. It was the lack of game time that led to the poor show in the first of the five ODIs, being played in Lucknow.

Not everything was in their control. It was their first international outing after a gap of 364 days — they last played in the T20 World Cup final against Australia.

When teams such as Australia, Pakistan, West Indies, England, New Zealand and South Africa played at least one series each in the last 12 months, India women were made to wait to get out of hibernation. The BCCI are partly to be blamed for this. They pulled out of the tour of England late last year and failed to get some competitions for the women even as the men's team played in Australia and are hosting England currently.

The only reprise came in the form of the T20 Challenge in the UAE in November with three teams playing four matches including a final. However, post the T20 Challenge, those 25-30 women players did not get an opportunity to regroup and train. There was no conditioning camp conducted by the BCCI for their

contracted players under the supervision of coaches and support staff. After serving a five-day quarantine in Lucknow, all that the Indian team got was two days of practise sessions at the Ekana Cricket Stadium before taking the field on Sunday.

That lack of preparation was evident on Sunday. Asked to bat first, it was the experienced campaigners on the Indian side who made some notable contributions. Harmanpreet Kaur's brisk 40 and skipper Mithali Raj's half-century propelled the hosts to 177/9 after South Africa took wickets in a cluster at the beginning and towards the end of the innings. The visitors, hardly broke a sweat, as Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 83 and 80 respectively helped them chase down the target with 9.5 overs to spare.

Considering that India have a 50-over World Cup and Commonwealth Games in 2022 and a T20 World Cup in 2023, the team lacks direction at this point. It is far from being a settled side and unless they play more, the road ahead is going to be difficult.

Harmanpreet, the team's vice-captain, acknowledged the lack of game time after the heavy loss. "We didn't get any international cricket for a year. Apart from three IPL games, we didn't get much time to work as a unit. As a team, you need to spend time and get ready for any series," she said at the post-match

virtual press conference.

"Nowadays, everybody is looking for a big total, every game we want to score more than 250 but for that, you need some time and matches. In the past few years, we had built a rhythm but we will need time to create that rhythm and next game we will try to do that as a unit," added Harmanpreet, who was playing

her 100th ODI.

Brief scores: India women 177/9 in 50 ovs (Mithali 50, Harmanpreet 40; Shabnim 3/28)

lost to SA women 1778/2 in 40.1 ovs (Lizelle 83 n.o, Laura 80).