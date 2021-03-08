Proud of my team going through a tough period and qualifying for WTC final against all odds, says Ravi Shastri

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

India head coach Ravi Shastri spoke on various topics in a media interaction on Sunday. Excerpts from the interview where he spoke about bio-bubble among other things...

On the World Test Championship cycle?

Please don’t shift the goalposts. I am sitting at home in Covid in the month of October... you’ve got more points than any other team in the world. 360 at that time. Suddenly, a week later without playing cricket, there’s some rule that comes that we’re going to go on percentage system — where you go from number 1 to number 3 in a week. Fine, that’s because countries not wanting to travel, which are in the red zone. All acceptable. But I want to understand the logic behind this because what is the way forward for me? I have two tours left sitting on top of the table, leading comfortably by 60-70 points as opposed to any other team. They say now you’ve to go to Australia and win. So we’ve had to dig deep. We’ve had to go down every hole to find water. We found it and earned our stripes to be in the final of the WTC.

Lessons from this time in the bubble...

I said boys with adversity come and opportunity. I said cricket has never seen something like this since the second World War. So what you guys are going through is unreal. It is against what you’re used to, but you have no choice. Leave everything aside and focus on the game. It is channeling your energies from negative to positive. With the restrictions, quarantine rules changing, the goalposts shifting all the time — one day you’re allowed to do something, next day you’re not because of one (covid) case here, one case there. Things that you were promised were not happening as well. When you look at all that, I thought the boys were simply magnificent. I cannot say how proud I am of my Indian cricket team going through this tough period and qualifying for the WTC final against all odds.

On Rishabh pant

When I was 21, 22, 23, I had similar success. I had overseas hundreds so I can relate to what these guys have done. I think one quality that comes is you can never mistake the exuberance of youth. When you’re young, you don’t carry baggage, you’re fearless. It’s only when the baggage comes and you become a known entity and the pressures from the outside come in that you’ve to perform all the time, that’s when life starts... as it started with Rishabh. After the IPL he came on with a lot of baggage and it showed in his size. And he had to lose that baggage, which he did. You have a naturally brilliant match-winner of his ability playing to potential. I think in the last two months what he’s done, to win matches for India. There will be players who won’t do it in a lifetime and wouldn’t have done it in a lifetime.

Support staff showing Empathy in bubble ...

You have to be patient. We started in Australia with two losses. In normal circumstances, you can go straight to the point and say we can be aggressive, we can be more straight to the point to the individual and say pull up your socks. I’d made up my mind with my team management that we are going to show empathy. For six months, a lot of these guys haven’t gone out of their flats. No one lives in farms or anything like that. When you can’t get out to do the job you do for six months, it’s not easy. I knew it’ll take time. How much time do I stay patient, that was my goal. It didn’t take long. Two weeks in quarantine, another week two losses and by then the boys had trained a bit for the results to turn around our way. This team doesn’t mind losing as long as they throw punches. You can’t have a tour like that. Unreal. From lockdown, to pull off a tour like that, that’s where the empathy came from.