ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj retains ninth spot, Smriti Mandhana drops one slot to seventh

Mithali did gain four points after notching a half-century against South Africa in the first ODI but remained in the joint-ninth position with Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Published: 09th March 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj, a formerly top-ranked batter, remained firm at the ninth spot while swashbuckling batter Smriti Mandhana dropped one position to be at the seventh spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings.

On the other hand, India's vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur gained one place to reach 17th position after her knock of 40 in the first ODI.

Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail's player of the match effort of three for 28 in the first ODI against India has lifted her two places to second position in the list led by left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen of Australia.

Ayabonga Khaka has gained three places to reach 10th position in what is another gain for a South Africa fast bowler. Openers Laura Wolvaardt (up one place to sixth) and Lizelle Lee (up three places to eighth) have also reaped rewards for their half-centuries.

In the T20I rankings, England opener Tammy Beaumont has entered the top 20 after topping the run aggregate against New Zealand and helping sweep the series 3-0.

Beaumont's 102 runs, which included a knock of 63 in the second match, won her the player of the series award while helping her gain four slots in the rankings.

ALSO READ | T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana among Indian cricketers in top 10

The surge in the T20I rankings comes on the back of a sterling performance in the preceding ODI series which helped her top the rankings for the first time and won her the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for February.

Her teammate Fran Wilson was another one to move up the rankings for batters, from 87th to 71st position, while leg-spinner Sarah Glenn and the pace bowling pair of Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver also made notable gains in the latest weekly rankings update for women.

Glenn's five wickets in the series sees her gain six slots to reach a career-best third position while Brunt (up two places to 10th) and Sciver (up five places to 23rd) have advanced after finishing with four and five wickets, respectively. Seam bowler Freya David's five wickets, which included a haul of four for 23 in the second match, sees her jump 25 places to 64th position.

For New Zealand, Amy Satterthwaite's 76 runs in the series sees her advance eight places to 27th position while all-rounder Amelia Kerr has gained 19 slots to reach 80th position. In the bowling list, Rosemary Mair has gained 22 slots to reach 53rd position.

