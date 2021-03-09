Karnataka and Gujarat march into semifinals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defending champions Karnataka rode on the brilliance of openers Ravikumar Samarth (192), Devdutt Padikkal (101) and pacer Ronit More to beat Kerala by 81 runs at the Airforce Complex Ground in Palam, New Delhi on Monday to reach the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the other quarterfinal, Gujarat secured a 117-run win over Andhra.Padikkal scored his fourth straight hundred, to give Karnataka a solid start.

Brief scores: In New Delhi: Karnataka 338/3 in 50 ovs (Samarth 192, Padikkal 101; Basil 3/57) bt Kerala 258 in 43.4 ovs (Vathsal 92, Azharuddeen 52; More 5/36). Gujarat 299/7 in 50 ovs (Panchal 134; Harishankar 3/60) bt Andhra 182 in 41.2 ovs (Bhui 67; Nagaswalla 4/28).