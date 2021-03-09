STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav​ a great role model for youngsters: VVS Laxman

Yadav has been picked in the Indian 19-member squad for their five-match T20I series against England which starts on March 12.

Published: 09th March 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Suryakumar Yadav is a great role model for youngsters because of the patience he has shown in his wait to get a call-up to the Indian team, said former India batsman VVS Laxman. Yadav has been picked in the Indian 19-member squad for their five-match T20I series against England which starts on March 12.

"He deserves it, I think he is a great role model for youngsters, especially in India; because they lose patience very quickly -- all positive run getters in first class cricket expect (themselves) to get into the Indian team -- but it is difficult," Laxman said on Star Sports.

"There is so much of quality, so much of talent and so much of competition, but what did Suryakumar do? He goes back to first class cricket, scores runs for Mumbai, whenever he gets an opportunity for Mumbai Indians he is a positive run getter, plays in tough situations and wins the match and that's what you expect from a player," he further said.

The Indian team management and selectors came under significant criticism when Yadav, 30, was not picked for the T20I series against Australia last year despite his performances for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Laxman said that Yadav has forced selectors to pick him due to his performances.

"Ultimately there is a saying which my coach taught me early on, 'If the selectors are not opening the door, break open the door!' the only way you can do that is by your performance -- we're not sure if he will get to be in the playing XI but he definitely deserves a spot in the squad of that T20 Indian team," said Laxman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryakumar Yadav VVS Laxman
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp