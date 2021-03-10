STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSN, Kongu off to winning start

S Vaibhav’s 73 paved the way for SSN college to thrash GTN,

Published: 10th March 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 01:31 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  S Vaibhav’s 73 paved the way for SSN college to thrash GTN, Dindigul by 67 runs in a men's match of the 7th Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial All-India inter-collegiate T20 Tournament organised by Gurunanak college.

Brief scores: Men: Kongu Arts & Science, Cbe 125/7 in 20 ovs (K Siddharth 3/22) bt Guru Nanak Stars 98 in 19.4 ovs (R Yash 33 n.o, M Tamil Selvan 4/20). SSN 176/6 in 20 ovs (M Mithul Raj 44, S Vaibhav 73) bt GTN, Dindigul 109/8 in 20 ovs (M Vijay Prakash 39,Nrupesh Puvvada 4/15). Patrician Arts & Science 72 in 18.2 ovs (Gnanasurya 3/5, Vineeth 3/9) lost to Gobi Arts & Science, Gobi 75/4 in 10.3 ovs (B Vignesh 3/24). Women: Chellammal 154/5 in 18 ovs (K Logaratshai 36, M Selva Priya 35) bt Quaid-E-Millath 106/5 in 18 ovs (T Narmadha 34). JBAS 130/2 in 20 ovs (S Swetha 43 n.o) bt SSS Jain 121/7 in 20 ovs (H Madhia Kounain 3/16).

Ram shines
Riding on an unbeaten 58 by R Ram Arvindh 58 Standard CC hammered Seshadhri MCC by eight wickets in a first division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: Seshadhri MCC 81 in 29.3 ovs (B Akshai 39 n.o, R Rohit 3/25, M Mathivanan 4/18) lost to Standard CC 87 /2 in 11.4 ovs (R Ram Arvindh 58 n.o). II Division: Pattabiram CA 180/4 in 30 ovs (M Vinith Kumar 89 n.o, B Haresh 26) bt Ebenezer CA 118 in 21.3 ovs (G Bala Pratap 33, B Haresh 6/35).

St Joseph’s win
St Joseph’s College of Engineering defeated ICF (Chennai)  25-21, 24-26, 20-25, 25-20,16-14 in the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre ‘A' Division volleyball championship.

Unifi regatta from Thursday
The Unifi Capital offshore regatta featuring sail boats will be held from March 11 to 14 between Chennai and Puducherry. This regatta will be the first event of its kind in the Bay of Bengal which conforms to the safety standards of world sailin.

The four J80 class sail boats will race between Chennai port to Puducherry port and back. Each leg is about 160 kilometers and with the expected weather conditions, it should take around 30 hours one way.
The event is being organised by the Royal Madras Yacht Cl­ub under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India. The Indian Coast Guard and the Indian navy is providing support and logistics for the event.

