Kohli & Co spoilt for choice in bowling, playing 3 spinners, 3 pacers will provide balance

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unless Ravichandran Ashwin comes back into the T20 scheme of things, the off-spinner's slot is the only department that India don't have a competition going into the series against England. Given Washington Sundar's stock is increasing with each outing, it will be justified should the selectors and the team management don't look beyond the 21-year-old, who bowls economically in the powerplay and can also add depth to the batting department.

That India are now dealing with the embarrassment of riches is well documented. That it has spilled over to the bowling unit too just tells you how there is absolutely no place for complacency. That is the reason why two days before the start of the T20I series against England, Varun Chakravarthy's failed fitness test isn't making as much noise as it should be. Twice in four months, the mystery spinner finds himself unfit despite making the India squad. In a team where opportunities are hard to come by, Varun may have already pulled the curtains down before his international career has even started. Thanks to the variety he offers, India were keen on testing what he can bring to the table.

Like the batting department, India have already started to look beyond those who are not going to fit in their plans for the T20 World Cup. Kuldeep Yadav, who hasn't been able to make the sort of impact other spinners have had in the IPL, is already off their radar. In the pace department where India are looking for three different skill sets, Mohammed Siraj doesn't seem to be in their plans. And here is where it gets interesting.

They are no longer looking to play not more than two bowlers who can be a liability with the bat. It is evident in the way they going about their squad these days. And it is more evident with the XI they pick. While they may not necessarily be looking at an all-rounder at No 9, they still prefer a bowler who can hit at least a couple of boundaries if need be, a gameplan they have picked from franchise cricket. And that is why Yuzvendra Chahal, who should be among the first names in the XI, now has competition from Rahul Tewatia.

Key to their plans is Hardik Pandya. Other than providing balance with his presence in the XI, his bowling can also help India decide whether to play an extra seamer or a spinner. “Of course he's (Pandya) been an integral part of the squad. He has been working on his bowling and batting, trying to sharpen those skill sets. It's been a good month and a half that he's been with the team in order to get ready for this limited series. He's done pretty much everything so it seems that time has come for him to get ready and start doing what he does,” India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma said on Wednesday.

Playing the World Cup at home means, India are looking to strike a good balance in their bowling department. Three spinners and three pacers (including Pandya) will not only provide them with options, but also get the job done even if one of them has an off-day. Other than Jadeja, who is a certainty, Washington looks closer to be regular with one among Chahal, Tewatia and Rahul Chahar fighting for the third spinner's slot.

However, it is in the pace department that India will have their biggest selection headache. While Bumrah takes one slot, the other one or two depending on the condition will see one among these in the scheme of things. But before that, this England series and the ones before the T20 World Cup will see these pacers pitted against each other. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur vs Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami vs T Natarajan.

