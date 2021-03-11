STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Where would you add Ashwin when Washington does that job for the team, asks Virat Kohli

Kohli said all-rounder Washington Sundar, who played against Australia in India's last T20I outing, remains the hosts' first choice unless he himself underperforms in the later stages.

Published: 11th March 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Washington Sundar plays a shot. (Photo | PTI)

Indian batsman Washington Sundar plays a shot. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Ravichandran Ashwin might have turned around things for India in Test cricket but skipper Virat Kohli played down the possible return of the seasoned off-spinner in T20Is. Ashwin last played a T20I in July 2017 while his last game in the ODIs was against West Indies in June in the same year.

Kohli said all-rounder Washington Sundar, who played against Australia in India's last T20I outing, remains the hosts' first choice unless he himself underperforms in the later stages.

"Washington has been doing really well for us. You cannot have two players (Washington and Aswhin) of the same discipline playing in one spot so unless Washi has a drastically horrible season and things go south for him, I mean the question should be asked with some kind of logic as well. You suggest where you would add Ash when Washington does that job for the team," Kohli said in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Earlier this week, it was reported that spinner Varun Chakravarthy could also be replaced by Rahul Chahar in the squad as the former failed to clear the mandatory fitness test. The Indian skipper pointed out how players need to have top-notch fitness if they want to play for the country.

"Individuals have to understand and appreciate the kind of system that's been created for the Indian cricket team. We should operate at a very high level of fitness and skills, there is a reason why this is a top of a ladder when it comes to playing cricket in our country," said Kohli.

"You would obviously expect players to abide by what's required to be a part of team India and there can't be a space to comprise in that regard," he added.

The Men in Blue have some newbies in their squad and all of them have high potential to start firing from game number one. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, and Ishan Kishan have impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it has finally seen them being rewarded with a place in the Indian squad for the T20I series. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Washington Sundar Ravichandran Ashwin
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp