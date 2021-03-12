STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Punam Raut hits successive fifty as India post 248/5 in third women's ODI against South Africa

Raut, who made 62 in a winning cause in the last match, continued her good form and scored 77 off 108 balls to anchor India's innings after the hosts were put in to bat.

Published: 12th March 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Punam Raut

Punam Raut

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Punam Raut hit a second consecutive half-century as India produced a solid batting effort to post a challenging 248 for five against South Africa in the third women's ODI here on Friday.

Raut, who made 62 in a winning cause in the last match, continued her good form and scored 77 off 108 balls to anchor India's innings after the hosts were put in to bat.

She struck 11 boundaries during her knock.

India, however, did not have the best of starts as they lost big-hitting opener Jemimah Rodrigues (0) in the second delivery of the innings when she nicked an away-swinging one to Sinalo Jafta off Shabnim Ismail (2/46).

But then Raut joined Smriti Mandhana (25 off 27) at the crease and the duo once again came to India's rescue, sharing 64 runs off 70 balls for the second wicket to take the team forward.

Mandhana, however, couldn't convert her start into a big score.

But skipper Mithali Raj, who became the first Indian woman to score 10,000 international runs on Friday, steadied the ship in Raut's company as the duo stitched 77 runs for the third wicket.

Mithali, only the second internationally to complete 10,000 runs across all formats, departed soon after reaching the major milestone, flicking a Anne Bosch delivery straight to Mignon du Preez at mid-wicket.

She made 36 runs off 50 balls and hit five boundaries in the process.

Raut also fell soon after and Harmanpreet Kaur (36 off 46) played a quick knock before becoming Ismail's second victim as India reached 221 for five in the 45th over.

Towards the end, Deepti Sharma (36 not out) and Sushma Verma (14 not out) remained unbeaten and shared 27 runs for the sixth wicket to take India close to the 250-run mark.

The five-match series is currently poised at 1-1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punam Raut South Africa India
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp