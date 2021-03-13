STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh CM, 'Little Master' Gavaskar reminisce about joy of cricket commentary on radio

Gavaskar is in the state capital Raipur where the Road Safety World Series T-20 matches are being played by Legend teams from India, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and West Indies

Published: 13th March 2021 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

CM Bhupesh Baghel felicitates Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar reminisced about the joy of listening to live cricket commentary on radio.

Gavaskar is in the state capital Raipur where the Road Safety World Series T-20 matches are being played by Legend teams from India, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

“In those days, the magic and pleasure of radio commentary kept every cricket fan captivated when the commentators vividly narrated the match proceedings. We can still recall the thrill on hearing the commentators after a four or six or when they exclaimed 'he's out'. The exhilarated listeners were glued to their transistors,” the CM said.

They felt that radio still has enough scope to reinvent itself and revive the glory of commentary culture.

Baghel felicitated Gavaskar at the CM House in Raipur on the 50th anniversary of his international debut.

The Little Master appreciated the pro-sports policies of the Chhattisgarh government and lauded the mega complex of the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium at Raipur where cricket fans are watching legends of the game in action.

