High-flying Mumbai eye fourth title

NEW DELHI: The focus will be on Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw as his team take on Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final on Sunday. Shaw who has hit 754 runs in the tournament — which includes 105 not out, 227 not out, 185 not out and 165 — will be keen to continue his fine form and help the three-time champion clinch the title. They are yet to lose a match in the tournament.

For Uttar Pradesh, a steady outfit under coach Gyanendra Pandey, they have played solid cricket without being spectacular with a young captain Karan Sharma leading the team well. Their left-arm pacer Yash Dayal might fancy bringing the ball back in to check out whether Shaw’s problems against inswingers have been sorted. However, Dayal doesn’t have much pace and along with fellow Aaqib Khan, could be cannon fodder that the opener requires on a short on side Kotla ground.

The other Mumbai batsmen, who have been overshadowed by Shaw’s blitzkrieg, would also need to play their roles. Be it Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare, all-rounders Shams Mulani or Shivam Dube.In case, Shaw, who now holds the record for highest individual score in the tournament and highest score by an Indian in a List A chase, fails to come good, one of them will have to take the responsibility.

The Mumbai bowlers led by experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni (14 wickets), and comprising Tushar Deshpande and the spin-trio of Prashant Solanki, Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani, have delivered more than once and will need to be consistent at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

For Uttar Pradesh, the role of in-form skipper Karan (225 runs) and wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav (276 runs), along with experienced campaigner Akshdeep Nath, will be crucial. Their openers Abhishek Goswami (187 runs) and Madhav Kaushik will also need to give a strong start, thwarting the challenge posed by a formidable Mumbai attack.Uttar Pradesh will be playing their third final.