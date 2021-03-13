STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ind vs Eng: Batting against Rashid in nets helped me, says Jason Roy

His remark came as England defeated India by eight wickets with 27 balls to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday.

Published: 13th March 2021 01:51 PM

England batsman Jason Roy plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and England. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: England batsman Jason Roy has revealed that batting against spinner Adil Rashid in the nets has helped quite a bit in developing his game against the spinners.

Chasing 125, Roy and Jos Buttler starred with the bat as they played knocks of 49 and 28 respectively. In the end, Jonny Bairstow (26*) and Dawid Malan (24*) took the visitors over the line.

"Happy to start with a win. I'll take 49 and a comfortable victory for the team any day. The way we fielded was pleasing. I have fallen to a few bowlers of various types, but have batted against Rashid in the nets. That did help me," Roy told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game.

"You learn every time you play a game, with the number of games we're playing, it should help me. Buttler was striking the ball beautifully, looked in great shape," he added.

In the first T20I, Shreyas Iyer had played a lone hand as he scored 67 runs while batting at number five and this helped India post a score of 124/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

Jofra Archer returned with three wickets while Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordon, and Ben Stokes took one wicket each.

India and England will now lock horns in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday. 

