India vs England first T20I: Irfan Pathan feels 'pace was difference' between two teams

In the post-match press conference, Shreyas Iyer said that the plan of his side is always to play maximum spinners as it is their strength.

Published: 13th March 2021 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Irfan Pathan (L) and England cricket team during the first T20I vs India at Ahmedabad

Irfan Pathan (L) and England cricket team during the first T20I vs India at Ahmedabad. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that "pace was the difference" between the two sides as the Virat Kohli-led Indian team lost by eight wickets to England in the first T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Chasing 125, Roy and Jos Buttler starred with the bat as they played knocks of 49 and 28 respectively. In the end, Jonny Bairstow (26*) and Dawid Malan (24*) took the visitors over the line. Taking to Twitter Pathan wrote, "What was the reason India lost the first t20 vs England? I think PACE was the difference."

His remarks came after English pacers scalped six out of the seven Indian wickets. Pacer Jofra Archer returned with the figures of 3-23 in his fours overs that earned him the Player of the Match award. Mark Wood, Chris Jordan and all-rounder Ben Stokes also picked a wicket each.

On the other hand, Indian seamers Shardul Thakur and comeback-man Bhuvneshwar Kumar failed to get any English wicket. In the match, India went in with three frontline spinners -- Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal -- while England went in with four frontline seamers -- Sam Curran, Jordon, Wood, Archer -- and all-rounder Stokes also chipped in with a few overs.

In the post-match press conference, Shreyas Iyer said that the plan of his side is always to play maximum spinners as it is their strength. England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. Iyer played a lone hand as he scored 67 runs while batting at number five and helped India post a score of 124/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

India and England will now lock horns in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday.

