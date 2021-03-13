STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs England: Stuart Broad terms handshake between Morgan, Buttler as highlight of first T20I

Handshakes have become a distant memory in cricket due to precautions being taken to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

England bowler M Rashid 2R celebrates with teammates after dismissing Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Eoin Morgan's England had a perfect outing in the first T20I of the five-match series against India, but pacer Stuart Broad chose a completely different moment as the major highlight from the first T20I.

After the T20I concluded, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler had an awkward moment. After the win, Morgan seemingly put forward his hand for a fist bump, but Buttler opted for a handshake, and this brought smiles on faces of both Morgan and Buttler.

Buttler and Morgan finally shook each other's hand and then celebrated the win with the squad. Handshakes have become a distant memory in cricket due to precautions being taken to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Handshakes which are a customary greeting in cricket, have now been replaced by fist bumps and to see Morgan and Buttler finally have a handshake is a sign of normalcy returning to the sport believes the experienced campaigner.

Broad tweeted a video of the handshake between Morgan and Buttler and he captioned the post as: "Brilliant England! Great team performance. Hard to look past this as the highlight of the day tho... @Eoin16 @josbuttler."

England defeated India by eight wickets with 27 balls to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday.

Chasing 125, Roy and Jos Buttler starred with the bat as they played knocks of 49 and 28 respectively. In the end, Jonny Bairstow (26*) and Dawid Malan (24*) took the visitors over the line.

For India, Shreyas Iyer had played a lone hand as he scored 67 runs while batting at number five and this helped the hosts post a score of 124/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

Jofra Archer returned with three wickets while Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordon, and Ben Stokes took one wicket each.

India and England will now lock horns in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday. 

