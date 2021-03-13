STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand Police delete tweet that used Kohli's dismissal as example to raise driving awareness

Kohli was caught by Chris Jordan off Adil Rashid's delivery in the third over and with this, India was reduced to 3/2.

Published: 13th March 2021 06:02 PM

Virat Kohli returns to the pavillion after being dismissed during the first T20 cricket match between India and England

Virat Kohli returns to the pavillion after being dismissed during the first T20 cricket match between India and England. (Photo |PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Uttarakhand Police's example of India skipper Virat Kohli's dismissal against England in the first T20I to raise driving awareness backfired and the tweet was deleted after fans made their displeasure known.

In the first T20I, Kohli got out on a duck in an attempt to add quick runs to the scoreboard. Kohli was caught by Chris Jordan off Adil Rashid's delivery in the third over and with this, India was reduced to 3/2.

Uttarakhand Police via their Twitter handle highlighted how the helmet wasn't the only safety precaution needed while riding and one also needed to be careful to avoid getting out for a duck just like the India skipper.

"A helmet is not enough! It is necessary to drive in full consciousness or else you can get out on zero just like Kohli," Uttarakhand Police's official Twitter handle wrote on Friday. However, the idea of raising awareness backfired as fans were upset with the Uttarakhand Police.

England defeated India by eight wickets with 27 balls to spare to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing 125, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler starred with the bat as they played knocks of 49 and 28 respectively.

After the loss, India skipper Virat Kohli said that his side displayed a poor batting performance and as a result, the visitors made them pay.

"We just weren't aware enough of what to do on that kind of pitch. Lack of execution of some of the shots and something we have to address as batsmen. It wasn't an ideal day on the park. You have to accept your faults and come back in the next game with much more intent and clarity of plan. The wicket probably did not allow you to hit the kind of shots you wanted to, Shreyas' (Iyer) innings was an example on how you can use the depth of the crease and ride the bounce. It was a below-par batting performance and England made us pay," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"We looked to try few things but as a batting side you have to accept the conditions in front of you, if the pitch allows you to play such kind of shots then yes. We did not give ourselves enough time to assess the conditions, Shreyas did that but there were too many wickets down to get past 150-160," he added.

India and England will now lock horns in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday.

