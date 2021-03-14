STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mithali Raj becomes first woman cricketer to complete 7,000 ODI runs

Mithali achieved the feat in the ongoing fourth ODI against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium here.

Published: 14th March 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 12:01 PM

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj. (Photo | BCCI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday added another feather to her illustrious cap as she became the first woman batter to complete 7,000 runs in ODIs.

Mithali achieved the feat in the ongoing fourth ODI against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium here. Playing in her 213th ODI for India, she reached the milestone mark as she completed her 26th run of the innings on Sunday.

The 38-year-old is already the most-capped ODI player in the history of women's cricket. In the last game, she became the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs across all formats. She is only the second woman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket.

Former England skipper Charlotte Edwards was the first woman to do so. She is the leading run-getter across format with 10,273 runs.

In the fourth ODI, the visitors won the toss and asked India to bat first. India dropped Jemimah Rodrigues after three single-digit scores, which meant the first opportunity in the series for opener Priya Punia. Jhulan Goswami was handed a rest due to a minor hand injury, paving the way for an ODI debut for left-arm spinning allrounder Radha Yadav, who over the last two years has become somewhat of a regular in T20Is.

South Africa kept faith in the same XI that took them 2-1 up in the series on Friday

India lost opener Smriti Mandhana early as she departed after playing a knock of 10 runs. Punam Raut joined Priya Punia in the middle and build the innings for the home side. Nondumiso Shangase scalped Punia (32) in the 15th over, leaving the side at 61-2.

Skipper Mithali came in to bat at number four and supported in-form Raut to take India's score to get past the 100-run mark. The duo is still at the crease taking the side to a respectable total.

