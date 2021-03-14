STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Only option was to rectify mistakes and comeback stronger: Prithvi Shaw

The former India U-19 captain after a disastrous Adelaide Test was benched for the next three and then dropped from the national team for the England series.

Published: 14th March 2021 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on day one of the first cricket Test match. (Photo | AFP)

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on day one of the first cricket Test match. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: He had no option but to go back to drawing board, rectify his mistakes and come back stronger like never before which Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw did with aplomb after being dropped from the Indian team.

The former India U-19 captain after a disastrous Adelaide Test was benched for the next three and then dropped from the national team for the England series.

However, it did wonders for the right-hander, who created a national record in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare triumph, ending with 827 runs in the tournament.

"It was a bit difficult but you know, my only thing was go-back and work hard, just those small mistakes, what was happening in Australia, just to fill those blanks and come back stronger," Shaw said at the post match presentation when asked how did he come back strong after the Australia tour.

With a pronounced back-lift and the bat coming down at an angle from gully, made Shaw a candidate for bowled and leg before to deliveries coming in.

However nothing of that sort has been visible in the Hazare Trophy where he smashed four tons including a record double hundred against Puducherry.

Did captaincy help his batting?

"I (have been) doing captaincy from a very young age, so I have done U-14, U-16 and U-19. I have done India-A as well. I really enjoy captaining the side and you know focused every ball, so I just love doing this and it affects my batting as well, so I am more focused," said Shaw, who now also holds the record for highest individual score in Hazare Trophy and highest score by an Indian in List A chase.

He lavished praise on experienced Aditya Tare, who scored an unbeaten 118 and helped Mumbai lift the title as the domestic giants made mockery of the 313-run chase.

"He (Tare) batted so well today. It needed so much in the (match) situation. It could have gone any other way. He batted brilliantly and got his hundred, so everyone was happy definitely because finishing the game it's not easy and he played superbly," added Shaw, who hails from Virar.

He also credited his team members and support staff for the victory.

"Everyone contributed in this tournament and it wasn't individual. When it comes to a team, everyone has given 100 per cent, and I feel because of this unity from support staff, each and every member player contributed in this tournament, so I think this trophy goes to everybody," he signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithvi Shaw Vijay Hazare trophy
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp