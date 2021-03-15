STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huge IPL bucks doesn't mean, the ball suddenly swings more, says Pat Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders had shelled out a whopping Rs 15.50 crore for Pat Cummins in the 2019 IPL players' auction.

Published: 15th March 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins

By PTI

SYDNEY: Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins feels being sold for big bucks in the IPL auction puts a different kind pressure on the players since a good performance can never be guaranteed.

The 27-year-old is one of the most expensive foreign players in the popular league.

Kolkata Knight Riders had shelled out a whopping Rs 15.50 crore for him in the 2019 IPL players' auction.

Chris Morris became the costliest foreign buy ever at this year's auction when Rajasthan Royals bought the South African all-rounder for Rs 16.25 crore.

Cummins said a player is always under pressure to perform in professional cricket.

"Whenever you play professional cricket anywhere, there will be lots of pressure.If you are coming off a good game, there is pressure to do it again, if you are coming off a bad game, there is pressure to perform," he told his IPL franchise KKR's official website.

"I guess the auction bring another kind of pressure. We just got to try and manage this. Just because you have gone for more money doesn't mean, the ball suddenly swings more or the wicket is suddenly greener, or the boundaries are bigger."

With KKR failing to qualify for the playoffs, Cummins ended the previous edition with 12 wickets from 14 games at an economy rate of 7.86.

"It's the same playing field, so, I just try to concentrate on what I do well. I guess that's what is going to bring about the best success for KKR while I'm here," Cummins added.

Cummins, who was also a part of the franchise in 2014 when the league was played in India and the UAE, said he learnt a lot bowling in conditions different from Australia.

"I have amazing memories. My first experience of playing with players outside Australia, my first taste of the IPL. I watched quite a bit of it on TV and yeah I loved it.

It's hard bowling here in India or in the UAE. The wickets are different to the ones in Australia, the grounds are smaller. So, you got to learn and find different ways. We have had some amazing people around the team to learn from. I got the whole couple of months to spend with Jacques Kallis. Loved that experience, made me hungry for more," he added.

Kolkata Knight Riders Pat Cummins
