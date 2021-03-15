Mumbai’s Shaw ends with title

Agencies By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Skipper Prithvi Shaw’s marauding 73 off 39 balls followed by former skipper Aditya Tare’s unbeaten hundred guided Mumbai to their Vijay Hazare title triumph with a crushing six-wicket victory over Uttar Pradesh in a lopsided final on Sunday.

Opting to bat, UP rode on opener Madhav Kaushik’s unbeaten 158 to post 312/4, but it was overshadowed by the Shaw blitzkrieg which set the platform for Tare to finish off the chase in style with 51 balls remaining. This is Mumbai’s fourth Hazare title and the one to remember for Shaw (827 runs), who now holds the record for highest runs scored in single edition.

Shaw and fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the side an aggressive start by conjuring 89 runs in 9.1 overs.Tare completed his century in 91 balls. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh rode on opener Madhav Kaushik’s unbeaten 158 to post 312 for four.

Brief Scores: UP 312/4 (Kaushik 158 n.o, Nath 55) lost to Mumbai 315/4 (Tare 118 n.o, Shaw 73).