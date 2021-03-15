STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Standard CC beat Ambattur by four wickets

Standard CC defeated Ambattur CC by four wickets in a first division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league.

Published: 15th March 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Standard CC defeated Ambattur CC by four wickets in a first division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: Ambattur CC 138  in 44.1 ovs (Rohit 3/19, Arunachalam 3/32) lost to Standard CC 139/6 in 30.3 ovs (Sanjeevi 41; Ganesh 4/37). II Division: Thiruvallur CC 158/8 in 30 ovs (Aravind 3/27, Santhosh Kumar 3/48) lost to Ebenezer Marcus CA 164/4 in 21.5 ovs (Mohan 52).

Hari guides Delphi to victory
Riding on A Hari Krishnann’s 90, Delphi TVS hammered India Japan Lighting by 131 runs in the 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA trophy limited overs tournament.

Brief scores: Group B: Delphi TVS 236/9 in 30 ovs (A Hari Krishnan 90, Dhinagaran 38, Prakash 38, Babu 3/48) bt India Japan Lighting 105 in 25.2 ovs (Prakash 3/17).

9 TN para athletes for natls
Nine athletes who won the state-level para powerlifting competition have been selected for the national level competition. More than 100 athletes from the state took part in the Focuz Sports Academy-FSA, Nungambakkam -3rd Tamil Nadu state level powerlifting championship, jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Association and the Aalayam Welfare Trust. Seven men — Saravanan, Krishnamurthy, Sudhakar, Velmurugan, Murugan, Ramachandran, Venkatesh Prasad and two women — Gomati and Kasturi — will compete in the nationals to be held in Bengaluru from March 19 to 21.

Besant Nagar Club win
Besant Nagar Club B defeated Mylapore Club A 2-1 in the 28th Sanmar-TNTA Chennai city club league championship. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp