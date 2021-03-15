Standard CC beat Ambattur by four wickets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Standard CC defeated Ambattur CC by four wickets in a first division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: Ambattur CC 138 in 44.1 ovs (Rohit 3/19, Arunachalam 3/32) lost to Standard CC 139/6 in 30.3 ovs (Sanjeevi 41; Ganesh 4/37). II Division: Thiruvallur CC 158/8 in 30 ovs (Aravind 3/27, Santhosh Kumar 3/48) lost to Ebenezer Marcus CA 164/4 in 21.5 ovs (Mohan 52).

Hari guides Delphi to victory

Riding on A Hari Krishnann’s 90, Delphi TVS hammered India Japan Lighting by 131 runs in the 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA trophy limited overs tournament.

Brief scores: Group B: Delphi TVS 236/9 in 30 ovs (A Hari Krishnan 90, Dhinagaran 38, Prakash 38, Babu 3/48) bt India Japan Lighting 105 in 25.2 ovs (Prakash 3/17).

9 TN para athletes for natls

Nine athletes who won the state-level para powerlifting competition have been selected for the national level competition. More than 100 athletes from the state took part in the Focuz Sports Academy-FSA, Nungambakkam -3rd Tamil Nadu state level powerlifting championship, jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Association and the Aalayam Welfare Trust. Seven men — Saravanan, Krishnamurthy, Sudhakar, Velmurugan, Murugan, Ramachandran, Venkatesh Prasad and two women — Gomati and Kasturi — will compete in the nationals to be held in Bengaluru from March 19 to 21.

Besant Nagar Club win

Besant Nagar Club B defeated Mylapore Club A 2-1 in the 28th Sanmar-TNTA Chennai city club league championship.