On this day in 2012, Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th international ton

It was Tendulkar's 49th and final century in ODI cricket and, interestingly, only his first against Bangladesh in the format.

Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar scripted history on this day in 2012 when he scored his 100th international century while playing in the Asia Cup for India.

Tendulkar was 38 years old at the time and he had to wait for over a year between his 99th and 100th international ton. His 99th century came in the 2011 World Cup, which India won against South Africa in Nagpur.

In the case of the match against Bangladesh in Dhaka, however, Tendulkar's ton ultimately went in vain as India went on to lose the match by five wickets.

Tendulkar scored 114 runs off 147 balls with 12 fours and one six, helping India to 289/5.

Bangladesh chased down the target with four balls to spare, with Shakib Al Hasan's 49 in 31 balls helping them reach 293/5. Opener Tamim Iqbal (70), Jahurul Islam (53) and Nasir Hossain (54) all scored half centuries. India were knocked out in the group stage. Bangladesh reached the final where they lost to Pakistan by two runs.

"I can't think of anything at this stage, it has been a tough phase for me," Tendulkar said after his innings.

"I started off the season well but was luckless. It does not matter how many hundreds you score, you still have to grind it out."

His last match in ODI cricket also came in the Asia Cup. Interestingly, it was against Pakistan, which was also the team Tendulkar faced in his first ODI in December 1989. Tendulkar scored 52 in that match but it is better known for the 23-year-old Virat Kohli's 183 off 148 balls, which remains the current Indian captain's highest score in ODIs.

Kohli's astonishing knock helped India chase down a target of 330 with six wickets and more than two overs remaining.

Tendulkar, meanwhile, announced his retirement from ODIs in December that year having scored a whopping 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83 in 463 matches. He went on to retire from Tests, and thus international cricket, in 2013 with 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78 in 200 matches.

He has scored 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in his illustrous Test career.

The former India captain remains the only batsman with 100 international tons with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting second on the list with 71.

Kohli follows closely behind on 70 international centuries.

TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Asia Cup India Bangladesh
