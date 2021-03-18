STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Eoin Morgan has given an identity to England in white-ball cricket: Andrew Flintoff

Visitors' skipper Morgan on Tuesday added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first England cricketer and fourth overall to play 100 T20Is.

Published: 18th March 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli with his England counterpart Eoin Morgan. (Photo | PTI)

Virat Kohli with his England counterpart Eoin Morgan. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former all-rounder Andrew Flintoff lavished praise on Eoin Morgan and said the "modern-day captain" has given England cricket an identity in white-ball cricket.

Visitors' skipper Morgan on Tuesday added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first England cricketer and fourth overall to play 100 T20Is.

The left-handed batsman achieved the feat in the third T20I against India here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Flintoff highlighted how England had an on-off success in the longest format of the game but in white-ball cricket, Morgan has done something which no other player could ever do.

"In my opinion England's greatest modern day captain as he's done something no other could ever do .We've always had on / off success in test cricket and we still do .But in white ball cricket he's finally given @englandcricket an identity and have become consistently the best," Flintoff tweeted.

Earlier this week, after becoming the first England cricketer and fourth overall to play 100 T20Is, Morgan almost cried listening to star batsman Jos Buttler's words before the visitors took on the field in the third T20I.

"It nearly brought me to tears to be honest," Morgan told the host broadcaster after England's win.

"It meant a huge amount, He's a great friend of mine, our families are quite close, and playing in 100 games is a proud moment for me. But just the words that he said, really did sort of warm my heart and I'm very grateful for it," he added.

In the match, India skipper Virat Kohli played an unbeaten inning of 77 to guide India to 156/6, but the total did not prove to be enough as Buttler and Jonny Bairstow made light work of the chase to hand England a victory by eight wickets. Buttler and Bairstow remained unbeaten on 83 and 40 respectively.

With the win in the third T20I, England has now gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Both teams will now meet in the fourth T20I on Thursday which will be played at the same venue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andrew Flintoff Eoin Morgan England
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp