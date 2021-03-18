STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2021: Super excited, eagerly waiting to join CSK camp, says Suresh Raina

Raina had missed the 13th edition of the cash-rich league after pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Published: 18th March 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Suresh Raina. (Photo | AFP)

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Suresh Raina. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who had missed the Indian Premier League (2020), is "super excited" about joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad ahead of this year's tournament.

Raina had missed the 13th edition of the cash-rich league after pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

The star batsman has been a key cog in CSK's batting wheel and in his absence, CSK had a dismal outing in last year's IPL.

The Chennai-based franchise finished at the seventh position in the points table and with Raina joining the side, CSK will be looking to get back to winning ways in IPL 2021.

CSK on Wednesday shared Raina's practice video in which the batsman can be seen hitting all his trademark shots.

"In awe of the southpaw! #ChinnaThala - Coming Soon with #WhistlePodu #Yellove," CSK tweeted.

Reacting to the video, Raina said," Super Excited and Eagerly waiting to come to our den."

Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni has started his preparations for the season beginning from April 9.

Last week, CSK posted a video on Twitter in which Dhoni can be seen hammering the ball out of the park during the net session.

CSK will start their season against runners-up Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

Before the mini-auction, Dhoni-led CSK had released Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay and Piyush Chawla from the squad. Shane Watson who had retired after the IPL 2020 season will also not be seen in action. Apart from the Aussie all-rounder, no other foreign player was released from the squad.

In the players' auction held on February 18, Chennai bought the likes of Moeen Ali and K Gowtham. The side also added Cheteshwar Pujara to their ranks for the upcoming IPL 2021.

CSK retained players: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Narayan Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Sai Kishore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp