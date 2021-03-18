STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar hails India and West Indies Legends' 'competitive spirit'

Tendulkar-led India Legends stormed into the final after beating West Indies by 13 runs on Wednesday.

Published: 18th March 2021 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday hailed the "competitive spirit" of the Indian and the West Indies legends' teams in the Road Safety World Series T20.

Tendulkar-led India Legends stormed into the final after beating West Indies by 13 runs on Wednesday. 424 runs were scored in the game between India and West Indies Legends but Tendulkar said the competitive spirit that the 22 men showed stood out for him.

"More than the 424 runs scored in this match, I feel it was the competitive spirit with which the teams played today that stood out. Fantastic effort by all the 22 men," Tendulkar tweeted. The contest between and Lara and Tendulkar was the most awaited one of the tournament even though the two had locked horns last year in the opening match of the series.

Chasing 219 to win, the Windies were restricted to 206 for 6 in 20 overs by India. Needing 24 in 12 balls, Indian seamers R Vinay Kumar and Irfan Pathan bowled their heart out to help India win. Earlier, riding on Tendulkar's half-century and Yuvraj's entertaining 20-ball 49 not out -- comprising of six sixes and a four -- saw India score 218 for three in 20 overs.

Other than Tendulkar and Yuraj's crucial knocks, Sehwag (35), Yusuf Pathan (37) and Mohd Kaif (27) contributed with the bat, too. India was off to a rollicking start with Sehwag taking on the attack from ball one by driving left-arm spinner Suleiman Benn through covers. It was no stopping for Sehwag who was in an attacking mood while Tendulkar took his time but the Multan of Sultan got out in the sixth over.

Later, Tendulkar -- continuing from the last game -- cracked another half-century. He also had a 53-run partnership with Kaif before the latter was dismissed by Ryan Austin.

On course for a century, Tendulkar chipped Best's full delivery which went to Kirk Edwards, who came up with a brilliant effort at deep point. Yuvraj and Yusuf, later, destroyed the Windies attack in the death overs with some big hits.

The stylish south-paw slammed six sixes in the last two overs. The 19th over saw Yuvraj hit leggie Mahendra Nagamootoo for four hits over the rope while the next two came in the last over off Suleiman Benn. Despite those big hits, Yuvraj was stranded on 49.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Road Safety World Series T20 India Legends West Indies Legends India vs WI Legends
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp