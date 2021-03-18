Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar hails India and West Indies Legends' 'competitive spirit'

By ANI

RAIPUR: Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday hailed the "competitive spirit" of the Indian and the West Indies legends' teams in the Road Safety World Series T20.

Tendulkar-led India Legends stormed into the final after beating West Indies by 13 runs on Wednesday. 424 runs were scored in the game between India and West Indies Legends but Tendulkar said the competitive spirit that the 22 men showed stood out for him.

"More than the 424 runs scored in this match, I feel it was the competitive spirit with which the teams played today that stood out. Fantastic effort by all the 22 men," Tendulkar tweeted. The contest between and Lara and Tendulkar was the most awaited one of the tournament even though the two had locked horns last year in the opening match of the series.

Chasing 219 to win, the Windies were restricted to 206 for 6 in 20 overs by India. Needing 24 in 12 balls, Indian seamers R Vinay Kumar and Irfan Pathan bowled their heart out to help India win. Earlier, riding on Tendulkar's half-century and Yuvraj's entertaining 20-ball 49 not out -- comprising of six sixes and a four -- saw India score 218 for three in 20 overs.

Other than Tendulkar and Yuraj's crucial knocks, Sehwag (35), Yusuf Pathan (37) and Mohd Kaif (27) contributed with the bat, too. India was off to a rollicking start with Sehwag taking on the attack from ball one by driving left-arm spinner Suleiman Benn through covers. It was no stopping for Sehwag who was in an attacking mood while Tendulkar took his time but the Multan of Sultan got out in the sixth over.

Later, Tendulkar -- continuing from the last game -- cracked another half-century. He also had a 53-run partnership with Kaif before the latter was dismissed by Ryan Austin.

On course for a century, Tendulkar chipped Best's full delivery which went to Kirk Edwards, who came up with a brilliant effort at deep point. Yuvraj and Yusuf, later, destroyed the Windies attack in the death overs with some big hits.

The stylish south-paw slammed six sixes in the last two overs. The 19th over saw Yuvraj hit leggie Mahendra Nagamootoo for four hits over the rope while the next two came in the last over off Suleiman Benn. Despite those big hits, Yuvraj was stranded on 49.