Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav in ODI squad for England series

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were on Friday named in the India squad for the three-match ODI series against England in Pune.

Krishna and Krunal have been rewarded for their good performances in the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy while Suryakumar's selection was not a surprise given his stupendous T20 debut in the fourth T20 against England.

All three games will be played in Pune, starting March 23.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

Currently, both teams are playing the five-match T20I series. A blistering half-century from Suryakumar (57), followed by a brilliant performance from the bowlers, helped India win the fourth T20I of the ongoing series against England here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday evening.

With the eight-run win over England, India levelled the series 2-2 with the series decider to be played on Saturday at the same venue.