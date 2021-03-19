Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav in ODI squad for England series
The ODI series will begin on March 23, with all the matches to be played in Pune. The second and third ODI will be played on March 26 and 28.
NEW DELHI: Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were on Friday named in the India squad for the three-match ODI series against England in Pune.
Krishna and Krunal have been rewarded for their good performances in the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy while Suryakumar's selection was not a surprise given his stupendous T20 debut in the fourth T20 against England.
All three games will be played in Pune, starting March 23.
India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.
Currently, both teams are playing the five-match T20I series. A blistering half-century from Suryakumar (57), followed by a brilliant performance from the bowlers, helped India win the fourth T20I of the ongoing series against England here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday evening.
With the eight-run win over England, India levelled the series 2-2 with the series decider to be played on Saturday at the same venue.