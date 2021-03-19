STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav in ODI squad for England series

The ODI series will begin on March 23, with all the matches to be played in Pune. The second and third ODI will be played on March 26 and 28.

Published: 19th March 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Suryakumar Yadav watches as he fields during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between India and England. (Photo | AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav watches as he fields during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between India and England. (Photo | AFP)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were on Friday named in the India squad for the three-match ODI series against England in Pune.

Krishna and Krunal have been rewarded for their good performances in the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy while Suryakumar's selection was not a surprise given his stupendous T20 debut in the fourth T20 against England.

All three games will be played in Pune, starting March 23.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

Currently, both teams are playing the five-match T20I series. A blistering half-century from Suryakumar (57), followed by a brilliant performance from the bowlers, helped India win the fourth T20I of the ongoing series against England here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday evening.

With the eight-run win over England, India levelled the series 2-2 with the series decider to be played on Saturday at the same venue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryakumar Yadav India vs England Prasidh Krishna
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp