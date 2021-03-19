STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England: Visitors fined 20 per cent match fees for slow over-rate in 4th T20I

Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Published: 19th March 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

England's Eoin Morgan and Sam Curran discuss tactics during a T20 match against South Africa in Cape Town.

England captain Eoin Morgan and Sam Curran. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that England have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Eoin Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon, and third umpire Virendar Sharma levelled the charges.

Team India made a remarkable comeback in the T20I series against England as the hosts registered a thrilling eight-run win in the fourth T20I on Thursday. And with the series level 2-2, the hosts will look to hit top gear when they take the field in the decider on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England ICC
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp