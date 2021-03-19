India vs England: Visitors fined 20 per cent match fees for slow over-rate in 4th T20I

By ANI

DUBAI: International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that England have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Eoin Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon, and third umpire Virendar Sharma levelled the charges.

Team India made a remarkable comeback in the T20I series against England as the hosts registered a thrilling eight-run win in the fourth T20I on Thursday. And with the series level 2-2, the hosts will look to hit top gear when they take the field in the decider on Saturday.