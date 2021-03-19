Men's and Women's Under-19 World Cup under a cloud

Venkata Krishna B By

CHENNAI: With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to disrupt normal life, the International Cricket Council (ICC) will take a call on whether to go ahead with the men's Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean as scheduled in early 2022 or postpone it by a few months. It is also understood that the fate of the inaugural women's Under-19 World Cup hangs in the balance with some clarity expected to emerge at the ICC's quarterly board meeting on March 30 and 31.

The women's U-19 World Cup, which was postponed from January 2021 to December 2021, may not take place this year with the ICC considering if they have to defer the tournament in Bangladesh by a few more months keeping in mind the safety of the players. There are also enough indications to suggest that the ICC may not shy away from canceling the event altogether given the current financial climate as not many are ready to invest in the women's U-19 World Cup soon after the completion of the men's T20 World Cup.

Although domestic cricket has resumed in most countries, age-group tournaments have not yet resumed. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already postponed the age-group meets because of the rising number of coronavirus cases with April-May being looked at as a potential window now.

The ICC has even been facing challenges with regards to hosting the men's event. With the next edition to take place in the Caribbean, a region that isn't well connected in terms of air travel, teams have to at least make a couple of stopovers which is seen as a risk under current circumstances.

Apart from postponing the 2022 T20 World Cup regional qualifiers for Asia and Africa, they had to cancel the U-19 men's World Cup Asia Division 2 after Thailand expressed their inability to host the event because of Covid restrictions. Oman and Saudi Arabia were promoted to play the Asia Qualifier based on their performances in the last five U-19 World Cup Qualifiers. Similarly, the ICC had to cancel the Africa Division 2 Qualifier in Tanzania for the same reasons.

As things stand, all the qualifying events for the men's U-19 World Cup are scheduled to begin not before July end. With most teams having difficulties because of travel restrictions, it is understood that the ICC is contemplating if they must postpone the event to mid-2022 which will be summer in the Caribbean region.

The tournament remains a flagship event for the ICC with the last edition witnessing record television viewership numbers. But hosting the event with the pandemic still around would definitely put the players at risk. And a few member boards have already expressed reservations.

Postponing the men's edition will also provide teams time to prepare for the event. Usually, teams get two years to build a side during which players regularly feature in exposure tournaments at home and abroad. Most teams play at least five-six U-19 bilateral series before the World Cup, which hasn't been possible over the last 12 months.

Bangladesh are the defending Under-19 World Cup champions having defeated India in the final in February 2020.