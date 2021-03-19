STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prayed for moments like these, what a feeling, says MoM Suryakumar Yadav after India's win

Man of the Match Suryakumar's sensational knock ensured India posted a competitive 185/8 in the fourth T20I.

Published: 19th March 2021 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian player Suryakumar Yadav

Indian player Suryakumar Yadav (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Suryakumar Yadav thoroughly enjoyed his maiden half-century as he batted for the first time in international cricket to lead India's comeback in the T20I series against England on Thursday.

Man of the Match Suryakumar's sensational knock ensured India posted a competitive 185/8 in the fourth T20I after India failed to start well in the must-win game.

The right-handed batsman struck a magnificent six off the first delivery he faced in international cricket and after India's win, Suryakumar said he prayed for these moments.

"I prayed for moments like this, what a feeling.#TeamIndia," Suryakumar tweeted along with pictures of Team India celebrating the win.

