STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav shines with the bat as India level series with 8-run win over England

Suryakumar top-scored with 57 in his maiden outing with the bat, an innings that showed what he could offer to the side.

Published: 19th March 2021 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Suryakumar Yadav in action in the T20 against England. (Photo | Twitter/BCCI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ishan Kishan the other night. and Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday. India’s T20 specialists don’t waste any time to find their feet in international cricket and keep sending reminders why they should be playing more regularly.

Dropped for the third T20I without getting to face a ball in his debut game, Suryakumar top-scored with 57 in his maiden outing with the bat, an innings that showed what he could offer to the side. His knock was one of the highlights in India's win over England in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which ensured an exciting finish in the fifth and final match on Saturday with
the series locked 2-2.

Suryakumar got the opportunity on Thursday only because Ishan had a groin injury. Taking his spot at No 3, the 30-year-old pulled the first ball he faced off Jofra Archer for six over fine-leg. It wasn't an instinctive shot. Having experienced such countless situations in the IPL, Suryakumar fully expected the length that Archer would deliver. And as the pacer obliged, the Mumbaikar merely responded.

A batsman who should have broken into the side at least a year ago, Suryakumar is at the peak of his prowess in a format, in which he has been so dominant. Unlike the rest of the options, India have to fill in the middle-order slot, Surykumar's range of shots are unparalleled. For a batsman, who has mostly batted
at No 4 and 5 during the middle overs, he has an IPL strike-rate of 134.57. It is his ability to manufacture boundary balls in the middle-overs while maintaining the momentum given by the openers and lay a foundation for the finishers that make him a precious talent in T20s. His other prized asset is his ability to steady the ship when the team struggles without affecting the scoring rate.

With just six months to go for the T20 World Cup, India have finally given him an opportunity to claim a spot. In a team where competition is tough, there is little space for Suryakumar to take time to find his feet. Sanju Samson, who was unable to make most of the opportunities he got in Australia, finds himself
discarded for this series. And maybe all those times he spent waiting for the call has only made Suryakumar hungrier than ever. He looked unstoppable until a debatable umpiring decision sent him back. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant ensured Suryakumar's innings didn't go waste as they took India to 185-8, their highest total this series.

And defending the total, England came hard at India. Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow got starts and looked threatening, but somehow the hosts' attack found ways to get wickets when they needed the most as England wilted under pressure to keep the series alive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryakumar Yadav Ishan Kishan India vs England
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp