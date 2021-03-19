STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Tendulkar credits IPL for developing India's bench strength

Tendulkar said the IPL has provided the players the opportunity to run shoulders with the top stars and compete against the best.

Published: 19th March 2021 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Friday credited the IPL for helping develop India's bench strength, saying the current lot has benefitted by constantly playing against world-class performers in the lucrative league.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, have produced stunning knocks against England in the ongoing T20 series and Tendulkar attributed their success to the league.

"Yeah, both Surya and Ishan are ready to play, because you know, I have always felt that IPL's introduction has helped players," Tendulkar, who is captaining the India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series, told PTI.

"Because earlier when we played, I hadn't played against a Wasim (Akram), when we played in Australia, I hadn't played a (Sharne) Warne or (Craig) McDermott or Merv Hughes. We went there and we had to figure out what has happened."

Tendulkar said the IPL has provided the players the opportunity to run shoulders with the top stars and compete against the best.

"With the help of IPL, I mean, yesterday I was watching the game, and Surya was batting and (Jofra) Archer bowled to him and Ben Stokes and the commentator said that it is nothing new for Surya because he has already played against Rajasthan Royals," he said.

"Both Archer and Stokes play for Rajasthan Royals, so it is nothing different and he (Surya) knows what they do and he has played against them already. So, it wasn't first time. 

"That's the only reason I am saying that both these guys are ready to play for India and that just shows the bench strength of our team, it is really strong. So that's the beauty of our cricket now, that there are a number of players, who are ready to go out."

Back in the field for the Road Safety World Series, Tendulkar said, "It's a special feeling to be back (in) the dressing room.

"Like I said that sport unifies everyone, no matter which part of the country you come from, which caste, creed, nothing, your bank balance, sport doesn't recognise anything, it only recognises the way you play," he said.

"It is a fair ground for everyone and we have always believed that when we are there in the dressing room, it is one team, we are together. We have always taken pride in representing the nation, it is a huge honour."

The Indian Legends have already made it to the summit clash, which will be played on Sunday and according to Tendulkar, all the players are playing for a specific cause.

"It is fun to be out there in the middle for a cause, and I would like to applaud all six teams that includes India and I am taking India's name here also. All the players have come here for a cause and they want to go out and give their best and.

"Players are diving around and trying to stop the ball, trying to bowl fast. So, we are here for a cause and it is a message that we are trying to give to everyone, create that awareness on road safety, which is sometimes taken for granted."

Tendulkar stressed on wearing helmets while driving.

"The message is that we lose almost 1.35 million people globally every year because of road accidents and out of which 1.5 lakh lives are lost in India because of road accidents. It could be because of not wearing a helmet.

"When we talk about not wearing helmet, not just for the rider but also the pillion. The stats show that from the age of 18-35, that age group 50 per cent of the lives are lost because of not wearing helmets and not taking precautions."

"The message we are trying to give everyone is when you are riding a scooter/bike/two-wheeler wear a helmet, if there is a pillion travelling with you make sure that the passenger also wears a helmet.

"If you are driving a car, wear a seat belt, don't jump signals, don't drive on the wrong side of the road."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Suryakumar Yadav Ishan Kishan
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp