Another Ishan Kishan on the way? Kapil Dev star draw as Bihar launches its own mini-IPL

PATNA: In a first for the state, the new T-20 Bihar Cricket League (BCL) on the lines of the IPL got off to a colourful launch at the Energy Stadium at Rajvanshi Nagar in Patna on Saturday.

Governor of Bihar Phagu Chauhan and former Indian captain Kapil Dev inaugurated the tournament by jointly cutting the red ribbon. The Governor said the event will have a great impact on emerging cricketers from the state and encourage them to excel in the sport.



Lauding the efforts of the Bihar Cricket Association and the Bihar Cricket League for organising the event, the Governor said, "This will help youths to attain new heights in cricket and bring more and more laurels for both the state and the country. We also congratulate Kapil Dev, the hero of 1983, who came here today to encourage our youth," the governor said.



Kapil, who was the captain of the team that won India the World Cup in 1983, appreciated the organising of the T-20 Bihar Cricket League and said such events were the need of the hour in Bihar and other states in order to discover hidden talent among the youth.

Noting that there was no dearth of talent in the state, Kapil appreciated Bihar-born cricketer Ishan Kishan, saying that he plays brilliant cricket. "Today, children need such an opportunity. The more opportunities they get through such tournaments, the greater their chances of success," he said.



Others who graced the occasion included deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad, Arts, Culture and Youth Sports Minister Alok Ranjan Jha, Bihar Cricket Association President Rakesh Kumar Tiwari, Bihar Cricket League Chairman Sanjeev Ratan alias Sona Singh, Convenor Om Prakash Tiwari, BCA Executive Secretary Kumar Arvind, Treasurer Ashutosh Ranjan Singh, former cricketer Danny Morrison and Nishant Dayal, managing director of the tournament's franchise partner Elite Sports.