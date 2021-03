Arshi stars in TN victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An all-round display by Arshi Choushary (3/6; 51) paved the way for Tamil Nadu to beat Meghalaya by six wickets in the BCCI senior women one-dayers on Friday.

Brief scores: Meghalaya 101 in 40.3 ovs (Saee 53; Keerthana 3/17, Arshi 3/6) lost to TN 104/4 in 16 ovs (Arshi 51). Delhi 137/9 in 50 ovs (Nupur 4/22) bt Vidarbha 67 in 34.4 ovs (Lalita 5/22). Himachal 163/8 in 50 ovs (Chitra 53) lost to Karnataka 165/6 in 40.2 ovs (Shubha 76 n.o).

Arun hits ton

Riding on SJ Arun Kumar’s 109, Team VI defeated Team III by nine wickets in the TNCA round robin U-19 limited overs tournament held at Stag Grounds on Friday. In another match C Saffin’s 109 went in vain as his side Team V lost to Team I by one wicket.

Brief scores: Team III 196/8 in 50 ovs (Sachin 49; Achyuth 3/43) lost to Team VI 198/1 in 40.3 ovs (Kumar 109, Vikas 66 n.o). Team V 268/4 in 50 ovs (Saffin 109, Badrinath 63, Chethan 58) lost to Team I 269/9 in 45 ovs (Sai 63,Sudharsan 48, Manikandan 48; Sathvik 4/74, Pratham 3/47). Team IV 245 in 50 ovs (Ramnath 45, Arun 43; Aaditya 3/33, Sandeep 3/49) bt Team II 223 in 48.2 ovs (Nitin 78, Easwaran 57; Diran 3/41, Nirmal 3/42).

Chennai boys shine

Chennai defeated Tiruvallur 15-5, 15-11 in the boys segment of the 15th sub-junior state throwball championship held at Tirunelveli on Friday.