Delhi Capitals request BCCI for COVID-19 vaccination of their Indian players

With its players set to enter bio-secure bubble for the IPL next week, a DC source told that the vaccination may start with the Indian players.

Published: 20th March 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan during an IPL match.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan during an IPL match. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals on Saturday said that it has made a request to the BCCI for the COVID-19 vaccination of its players ahead of the cash-rich tournament beginning on April 9.

With its players set to enter bio-secure bubble for the IPL next week, a DC source told PTI that the vaccination may start with the Indian players.

"We have spoken to the BCCI which in turn is in talks with the Union Health Ministry, especially now that the Olympic-bound athletes are/will be getting the vaccine," a DC source said.

"The foreign players may not get the nod. They have initiated conversations and for the Indian players to start off with," he added.

The source said the DC players will enter the bio-secure bubble on Tuesday.

"So, DC players whatever available will start quarantine from Tuesday. As of now, it will be seven days of hard quarantine before the training starts in Mumbai."

He said the BCCI has not yet shared the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding the safety measures to be taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the country with more than 40,000 new infections being added on Saturday.

