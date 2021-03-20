STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL SOP: Bubble transfer for Indian and English players, no vaccination as of now

BCCI has made it clear that no individual associated with the IPL will be vaccinated as of now as the government of India has put a system in place which is currently being adhered to..

Published: 20th March 2021 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)

The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cricketers who are part of the ongoing India versus England series as well as the IPL will not have to undergo mandatory seven-day hard quarantine as they will be transported from one bubble to another as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) released on Saturday.

Also, the BCCI has made it clear that no individual associated with the IPL will be vaccinated as of now as the government of India has put a system in place which is currently being adhered to.

The SOP, which is in possession of PTI, states: "Players who are coming from bubble created for India vs England series may directly join the franchise squad without serving mandatory quarantine period provided.

"After the conclusion of series, they directly move to team hotel either by bus or chartered flight. If travel arrangements are to the satisfaction of CMO, such players can directly enter team bubble without need to serve quarantine or undergo RT PCR tests," the SOP stated.

Similarly, for all franchises who are having prior camps in bio-secure bubbles, if their travel arrangements are satisfactory they will be entitled bubble-to-bubble transfers.

However, if the CMO is not satisfied, then all those players need to undergo seven days of hard quarantine and return with three negative tests.

The SOP stated that at this point, the government has not specified anything on vaccination of elite athletes.

"In India, the first group to get vaccinated is healthcare and frontline workers.

The second group is persons above 60 years of age as of January 1, 2022 and person between 45 to 59 years with comorbid conditions.

The government is yet to announce the schedule of vaccination of other groups of people including elite athletes."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI IPL Vaccination IPL SOPs
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp