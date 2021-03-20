Prasidh Krishna bowls his way into India squad

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When India skipper Virat Kohli said last year that Prasidh Krishna could be a surprise package, it indicated that the pacer could soon be in the national scheme of things. Once India resumed international cricket, fast bowlers like T Natarajan and Mohammed Siraj rose to prominence after their impressive performances in IPL. It took Prasidh a few more domestic tournaments to grab the

attention of national selectors, but he has finally done it.

On Friday, the 25-year-old from Karnataka earned a maiden India call-up for the three-match ODI series against England, starting Tuesday in Pune. Speaking to this daily, the lanky pacer was evidently elated. “Who would not be (excited)? It provides you with a chance to be with the Indian squad that includes so many great players,” Prasidh told this daily. He explained how the state has played a significant role in helping him become what he is today.

“Playing for the Karnataka state team is something that has helped me reach here. If not for them, I would not have gotten anywhere. We all know how competitive the domestic structure in India is. It does not come as a surprise that my domestic performances have been looked at.” His consistency in List A cricket — he has taken 81 wickets in 48 matches — is the primary reason for him earning the call-up.

In the last two editions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he has scalped 31 wickets besides 17 scalps in the same tournament in 2018. His ability to move the ball away from the batsmen while clocking around 140 kmph makes him a tricky bowler to face on any surface. Add to it the bounce he generates through his height, he could be a vital cog in the Indian team.

Though the national side is without seniors such as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Prasidh will have to fight for his place with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Natarajan and Siraj. However, battling for a spot amongst the se­nior players is something he has to do with Karnataka too.

Prasidh had to wait for his chances in the state team when Vinay Kumar, Sreenath Aravind and Abhimanyu Mithun were the first-choice pacers. Three years after making his maiden first-class match, he made his List A debut in 2018.

