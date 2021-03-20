STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Skipper Harmanpreet ruled out of T20 opener against South Africa, informs Smriti Mandhana

Harmanpreet suffered a hip-flexor injury while batting in the fifth ODI against South Africa on Wednesday.

Published: 20th March 2021 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur (File | PTI)

Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: India skipper Harmanpreet Singh has been ruled out of the opening women's T20 International of the three-match series against South Africa here due to an injury, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said on Friday.

Harmanpreet suffered a hip-flexor injury while batting in the fifth ODI against the same opponents on Wednesday.

The series opener will be held on Saturday.

"She (Harmanpreet) is out of tomorrow's match and rest of the update on her condition will be given by the medical team," Mandhana, a left-handed opener, said during a virtual pre-match press conference.

India were outplayed by South Africa in the women's ODI series with the visitors pocketing the rubber 1-4.

But Mandhana said the ODI series is a thing of the past as their focus shifts to the T20 rubber.

"We will try to forget the ODIs and focus on the T20 series. Yes, the ODI series was a disappointment but we need to forget that and move ahead. Some new faces have come in the team, so we need to think fresh," Mandhana said.

"We had a discussion on how to go about our preparation, what went wrong in the ODI series and how to go forward. We now need to concentrate on the T20s. We are now looking at the ODI series as a preparation for T20 series."

The Indian women were very sloppy in the field during the ODI series and Mandhana stressed on working on that aspect of the game.

"We have been in the process in the last 3-4 years. Few catches haave dropped in the ODis, but we need to get on with a fresh mind in the T20 series and leave behind the ODI series disappointment," she said.

She also pointed out that the spinners, India's biggest strength, need to pull up their socks in the T20 series.

"Spinners are our biggest strength. Definitely, they (spinners) were not bad but inconsistent in their bowling (in the ODI series). But if we keep pitching the ball in the same same areas, it will become difficult for batters," Mandhana said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India womens cricket Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp