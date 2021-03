Anusha’s effort in vain for TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Anusha’s half-century (77) went in vain as Tamil Nadu lost to Delhi by six wickets in the BCCI senior women one-dayers in a Elite ‘E’ group match on Sunday.

Brief scores: At VB Nest: Vidarbha 216/5 in 50 ovs (Disha Kasat 126 n.o, Bharti Fulmali 41) bt Karnataka 212/9 in 50 ovs (S Shubha 85, G Divya 57, Nupur Kohale 3/34). At SRMC: TN 132 in 49.4 ovs (S Anusha 77, Babita Negi 3/34) lost to Delhi 133/4 in 41.2 ovs (Shweta Sehrawat 35, N Niranjana 4/23). At TI: Meghalaya 28 in 20.1 ovs (Tanuja Kanwer 6/10) lost to HP 30/0 in 4 ovs.

Rohit shines

Riding on R Rohit’s fifer (5/34), Standard CC defeated Fine Star CA by 5 wickets in a First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: Fine Star CA 109 in 29.4 ovs (R Rohit 5/34, P Saravanan 4/22) lost to Standard CC 115/5 in 19.3 ovs (R Ram Arvindh 37). II Division: Wheels India RC 179/8 in 30 ovs (Dennis Michael Joseph 43 n.o, S Sreeram 4/26, A Prithvi Raj 3/49) bt Sundar CC 162/6 in 30 ovs (A Prithvi Raj 62, C Kubendran 60). Thiruthani CC 100 in 21.2 ovs (B Haresh 4/34) lost to Pattabiram CA 101/2 in 16.1 ovs (S Sudhan Pargunan 44 n.o).

Adambakkam wins

Vignesh Iyer top-scored with 73 to help Adambakkam CC defeat MG Babanayananan MCC by 38 runs in District Cricket Association of Chengalpattu league match on Sunday.

Brief scores: Adambakkam CC 168/7 in 20 overs( Vignesh Iyer 73, V Rajesh 3/53, Jeevarathinam 3/41) bt MG Babanayananan MCC 129/8 in 20 ovs; Syndicate Bank RC 118/3 in 20 ovs (Prabhu Murugesan 33) lost to Friends XI 119/3 in17.1 ovs (M Raja 48); Prahalad CC 108/8 in 20 ovs (A Venkatesh 38, B Sathiskumar 3/22) lost to Jai CC 110/5 in 19.2 overs (Avinash Upadhay 46).