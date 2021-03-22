STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India women lose against SA 

Published: 22nd March 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Shafali Verma

Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)

By Agencies
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  India dished out a superb batting effort but their bowling colleagues failed to step up as South Africa registered a series-clinching six-wicket win in a last ball thriller in the second T20 International here on Sunday.

Shafali Verma (47) blasted six fours and two sixes in her 31-ball innings and fo­rged a 79-run stand with Harleen Deol (31) to set the fo­undation while Richa Gh­o­sh provided the late charge with a 26-ball 44 not out to help India post a competitive 158/4 after being put in to bat.

Chasing the target, Lizelle Lee smashed a 45-ball 70 studded with 11 fours and a six, while Laura Wolvaardt slammed an unbeaten 39-ball 53 as South Africa romped home in the last ball. Needing six off last two balls, Reddy bowled a no ball which changed the complexion of the game as Laura took the team home in the last ball. 

Brief scores: India 158/4 in 20 ovs (Shafali Verma 47, Richa Ghosh 44 n.o) lost to SA 159/4 in 20 ovs (Lizelle Lee 70, Laura Wolvaardt 53 n.o). 

